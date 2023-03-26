I-24 West shut down in Robertson County after deadly crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 Westbound is shut down between exits 19 and 24 in Robertson County after a car crash.

The multi-vehicle car crash took place around 2:00 a.m. near mile marker 23. Early reports from officials are reporting the crash as deadly.

Rebekah Hammonds from the Tennessee Department of Transportation tweeted early Sunday morning about the crash.

TRAFFIC ALERT 🚨 I-24West is closed in Robertson Co due to a crash involving multiple passenger vehicles. Early reports indicate it’s a fatal crash. Traffic is being diverted off at Exit 24. — Rebekah Hammonds (@RebekahTDOT) March 26, 2023

All traffic in the area is being diverted off to exit 24 in the area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Officials report that the interstate will remain closed for an extended period of time.

No further information is available at this time.

This story is developing and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is released.