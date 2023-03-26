Watch Now
News

Actions

I-24 West shut down in Robertson County after deadly crash

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:01 AM, Mar 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-26 07:28:11-04

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 Westbound is shut down between exits 19 and 24 in Robertson County after a car crash.

The multi-vehicle car crash took place around 2:00 a.m. near mile marker 23. Early reports from officials are reporting the crash as deadly.

Rebekah Hammonds from the Tennessee Department of Transportation tweeted early Sunday morning about the crash.

All traffic in the area is being diverted off to exit 24 in the area.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. Officials report that the interstate will remain closed for an extended period of time.

No further information is available at this time.

This story is developing and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is released.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap