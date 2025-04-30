I-24 Westbound at milemarker 84 in Rutherford County is closed due to a tractor trailer fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-24 Westbound at milemarker 84 in Rutherford County is currently closed due to a tractor trailer fire.
We have limited details at this time and we'll update as details come in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
