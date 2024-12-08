I-24 Westbound closed due to a shooting investigation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say, four people were in the Saturn driving from North Nashville when they were shot at. One of the people in the car was sent to Vanderbilt with serious injuries.

Police say the four people in the Saturn might have been followed by the people they had encountered within North Nashville.

I-24 westbound lanes near the Shelby Ave exit are closed due to a shooting investigation going on.

Please seek alternative routes while I-24 Westbound is closed.

This is an ongoing story; we will update once we receive information.

Know anything? Call: 615-742-7463.

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.