Watch Now
News

Actions

I-40 closed at the TN-NC border for repairs and debris removal

tdot3.jpeg
TDOT
TDOT crews work on the I-40 closure near the Tennessee and North Carolina state line.
tdot3.jpeg
Posted

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says a section of I-40 near the North Carolina border will be closed for two weeks as crews work to clear mud and debris, as well as repair a portion of the road.

TDOT officials advise that commercial and thru traffic should use one of two detour routes: I-81 to I-26 or I-81 to I-77.

TDOT notes that the suggested detour routes were used during the I-40 closure for damage sustained after Hurricane Helene. You can also check the TDOT Smartway map for the most recent road closure information.

A map of the detours provided by TDOT is included below:

Gt02onZXEAAhP14.jfif
Map of detour options during I-40 repairs near the Tennessee / North Carolina border.

Longtime breakfast tradition continues for friends who met through Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship

This is a beautiful story of chosen family, proving a father figure doesn't have to have biology in common to make a difference in a child's life. The story of De'Andre and Alex will remind you that our relationships help determine the course of our lives. And that being supportive of someone - through a meal, a shared experience or even swim lessons can make all the difference.

- Rebecca Schleicher

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking