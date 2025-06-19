I-40 closed at the TN-NC border for repairs and debris removal

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation says a section of I-40 near the North Carolina border will be closed for two weeks as crews work to clear mud and debris, as well as repair a portion of the road.
TDOT officials advise that commercial and thru traffic should use one of two detour routes: I-81 to I-26 or I-81 to I-77.
TDOT notes that the suggested detour routes were used during the I-40 closure for damage sustained after Hurricane Helene. You can also check the TDOT Smartway map for the most recent road closure information.
A map of the detours provided by TDOT is included below:
