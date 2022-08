NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be closing a ramp from Murfreesboro Pike onto I-40 East all weekend to make repairs.

Vulcan Materials Company will be repairing the ramp's concrete until Monday at 5 a.m.

Drivers will need to prepare for extra travel time and work zone slowdowns.

The repairs are part of a resurfacing and bridge repair project.