I-40 East and one lane of west in Davidson County closed due to overturned tractor trailer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 East and one lane of west in Davidson County is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.
This is around mile marker 195. There are crews working to clear this on scene.
Traffic is being diverted to Exit 192.
