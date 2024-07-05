Watch Now
News

Actions

I-40 East at mile marker 203 closed due to multi-vehicle crash

police lights
File
police lights
Posted at 9:24 PM, Jul 04, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT is currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash on I-40 East Thursday evening.

At this time, I-40 East is closed at mile marker 203 due to the crash. A detour is in place at Exit 201 for Charlotte Pike.

We will update as more information comes in.

This club witnessed the early days of the AIDS crisis and decided to do something about it.

Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community