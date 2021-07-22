Watch
I-40 closed near White Bridge Pike after truck hits power pole

Hundreds without power in West Nashville
A portion of Interstate 40 remains closed in both directions near White Bridge Pike after a street sweeping crew knocked down power lines on the interstate.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 22, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Interstate 40 remains closed in both directions near White Bridge Pike after a street sweeping crew knocked down power lines on the interstate.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Thursday near exit 205. The sweeper truck was trying to empty its contents into a dump truck when it backed up and hit the power line.

Initially, wires were down across all lanes, but the lines have since been removed.

The pole was snapped and the wires above it are hanging. Metro police said they closed the interstate in both directions because crews are concerned about the pole falling.

Nashville Electric Service officials have reported nearly 400 outages in the area.

It’s unclear when the roadway will reopen. NES crews have been called to the scene.

