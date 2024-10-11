I-40 Eastbound in Humphreys closed on Friday due to overturned vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 Eastbound in Humphreys is currently closed due to an overturned vehicle near mile marker 141.
This happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday and is estimated to be cleared around 9 a.m.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.
For people of my generation, in our younger days we spent part of our weekends watching music shows like American Bandstand and Soul Train. That was before the age of music videos. Several years before Soul Train was syndicated out of Chicago, another syndicated R&B show was taped in Nashville at NewsChannel 5. Night Train aired in the 60s and included what may have been the first TV appearance for legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix. Forrest Sanders has another great look back at station history.
-Lelan Statom