I-40 Eastbound in Humphreys closed on Friday due to overturned vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 Eastbound in Humphreys is currently closed due to an overturned vehicle near mile marker 141.

This happened at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday and is estimated to be cleared around 9 a.m.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to alternate routes.

