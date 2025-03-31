Watch Now
I-40 EB to I-24 EB near mile marker 213 lane closed for bridge deck repair

WTVF
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 EB to I-24 EB's right lane near mile marker 213 is currently closed for bridge deck repair.

There is no current estimated time for when this lane will reopen, so expect delays in the area.

