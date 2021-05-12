I-40 span over Mississippi River shut after crack found

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — The Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River has been closed after authorities said they found a crack in the span linking Arkansas and Tennessee.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted on Tuesday that it found the crack during a routine inspection of the bridge. The department said it was working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to assure the bridge is safe before reopening.

Eerie to see the I-40 Hernando DeSoto Bridge in Memphis empty. If you're heading to West TN a big heads up -- inspectors found a crack in a truss and shut down the bridge indefinitely for repairs! Big traffic expected again today as everyone detours to I-55 #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/KligeGw62Q — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) May 12, 2021

Traffic was being rerouted to the Interstate 55 bridge over the river. It's unclear how extensive the crack was or what caused it.

