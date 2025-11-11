Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-40 WB at mile marker 239 in Lebanon shut down due to deadly crash

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 WB at mile marker 239 in Lebanon is shut down due to a deadly crash this morning.

At this time, interstate traffic is being diverted off the interstate at MM 239.

You're asked to seek alternate routes if possible.

