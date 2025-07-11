Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

I-40 WB, I-24 WB are currently closed at the I-24 split due to a major crash

Downtown Loop crash_frame_23137.jpeg
WTVF
Downtown Loop crash_frame_23137.jpeg
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 WB and I-24 WB are currently closed at the I-24 split (inner loop) due to a traffic incident.

A commercial vehicle traveling eastbound crashed and landed in the westbound lanes. You're asked to avoid the area at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

AI technology assisting doctors at TriStar with stroke detection and treatment

We all know AI technology is being used more and more every day. There can be a lot of useful benefits to this technology, especially in the medical field. This story shows how a local hospital is using to help save precious time when treating stroke patients. 

- Lelan Statom

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking