I-40 Westbound Closed Near Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. - Several crashes involving multiple vehicles has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 40 Henderson County.
The incident was reported at 12:30 p.m. at the Henderson-Carroll County line, just east of Jackson. At least one crash involved a jackknifed tractor trailer.
Details of the wreck were unknown. The interstate isn’t expected to reopen until at least 2:30 p.m.
Make sure if you have to travel check our Smartway map for road conditions. If you don't have to get out please stay home!! #KnowBeforeYouGo #WinterStormHunter #ice #sleet #snow pic.twitter.com/sU9xg1b4sh— myTDOT (@myTDOT) January 12, 2018
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has warned travelers to check road conditions before heading out. If you don’t have to be out, you’ve been urged to stay home.