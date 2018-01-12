I-40 Westbound Closed Near Jackson

12:50 PM, Jan 12, 2018
JACKSON, Tenn. - Several crashes involving multiple vehicles has closed westbound lanes of Interstate 40 Henderson County.

The incident was reported at 12:30 p.m. at the Henderson-Carroll County line, just east of Jackson. At least one crash involved a jackknifed tractor trailer. 

Details of the wreck were unknown. The interstate isn’t expected to reopen until at least 2:30 p.m.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has warned travelers to check road conditions before heading out. If you don’t have to be out, you’ve been urged to stay home.

