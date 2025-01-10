I-40 Westbound reopens one lane near 252 closed due to crashes, use alternate routes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Interstate 40 near mile marker 252 has reopened one lane in Carthage after a crash closed the interstate.

Update‼️



The left lane is now open. We are working to open up the right lane. https://t.co/i7oDWHrSvw — THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) January 10, 2025

You're asked to seek alternate routes at this time.