I-40 Westbound near milemarker 202 in West Nashville closed due to a crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-40 Westbound near milemarker 202 in West Nashville is currently closed due to a crash involving damage to a median and signage.

The crash involved a tractor trailer and a disabled vehicle. The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of car parts and must be offloaded.

Officials say that three people were injured and there is no word on their condition at this time.

