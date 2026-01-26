Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
I-65 N at I-440 is shut down after a truck collided with a road sign

Metro Nashville Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-65 N at I-440 is shut down after a truck collided with a road sign.

Metro Police are reminding drivers that these roads are icy and hazardous and to treat those intersections as 4-way stops.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

