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I-65 NB at mm 77/Harding Place down to one lane due to a multi-vehicle crash

Road Closure
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A portion of a street is under construction in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.
Road Closure
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-65 NB at mm 77/Harding Place is currently down to one lane due to a multi-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle.

You're asked to avoid this area if possible.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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