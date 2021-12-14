I-65 North closed near I-40 split following fatal crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-65 North is closed near the I-40 split at mile marker 82 after a deadly crash there Tuesday morning, according to TDOT.

The crash was first reported around 8:30 a.m. It is not expected to be cleared until after 3 p.m.

Traffic in the area is being diverted to I-440 and Exit 81 at Wedgewood Avenue while crews work to clear the crash scene.

Further details surrounding the crash are unknown.