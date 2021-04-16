Watch
I-65 South to close at Wedgewood Avenue this weekend for bridge repairs

WTVF
Wedgewood Avenue, FILE photo
Posted at 1:29 PM, Apr 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of Interstate 65 South will close this weekend as crews make repairs to the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, southbound lanes will close at 8 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.

HERE’S A LOOK AT THE CLOSURES:

  • I-65 southbound traffic will be routed on I-40/I-24 to I-440.
  • The I-40 eastbound on-ramp from Demonbreun Street will be closed.
  • One lane on I-65 northbound will be closed on the bridge from Friday night through Saturday morning.
  • Wedgewood Avenue under the I-65 bridge will be closed.
  • Eastbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 southbound on-ramp.
  • Westbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 northbound on-ramp.

The entire area closed down for construction last fall, and crews are back to work on the $2.4 million bridge repair project after postponing the work last weekend for rain.

The project will repair and replace parts of the aging bridge and widen the I-65 southbound off-ramp to Wedgewood for the growing area.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
