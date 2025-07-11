I-65 Southbound at I-840 in Williamson County is closed due to a crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I-65 Southbound at I-840 in Williamson County was closed due to a crash on Friday.
If you're headed in that direction, traffic is being diverted to I-840.
As of 12:45 p.m., two lanes have opened.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
