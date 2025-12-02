I-840 EB closure due to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — I-840 Eastbound at mile marker 73.4 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, according to the Wilson Co. Sheriff's Department.

The Tenn. Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating the collision.

As of 2:15pm, Central Pike along I-840 is also closed.

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes.

