Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

I-840 EB closure due to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries

Posted

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — I-840 Eastbound at mile marker 73.4 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, according to the Wilson Co. Sheriff's Department.

The Tenn. Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating the collision.

As of 2:15pm, Central Pike along I-840 is also closed.

Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.