I-840 EB closure due to multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — I-840 Eastbound at mile marker 73.4 is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, according to the Wilson Co. Sheriff's Department.
The Tenn. Highway Patrol is on the scene and investigating the collision.
As of 2:15pm, Central Pike along I-840 is also closed.
Drivers are being asked to find alternative routes.
⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT – ROAD CLOSURE— Wilson Co Sheriff (@wilsonsheriff) December 2, 2025
I-840 Eastbound is closed indefinitely at the 73.4 mile marker due to a multi-vehicle crash involving serious injuries. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on scene and investigating the crash. pic.twitter.com/HRTIypCnLh
