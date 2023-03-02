NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Tennessee Highway Patrol officers helped rescue a man threatening to jump off the James Robertson Parkway Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

The THP Capitol Protection Unit was alerted to a man standing on the outer edge of the James Robertson Parkway Bridge around 2:40 p.m., says THP. CPU members Sgt. Denney Mitchell and Sgt. Adam Simpkins immediately responded to the call.

Sgt. Mitchell reportedly told the man, "I am going to give you a hug, brother, and everything is going to be okay," before pulling him over the bridge railing to safety.

Both Mitchell and Simpkins comforted the man and kept him secure until Metro police officers and units with the Nashville Fire Department responded to assist.

“I am impressed but not surprised by the quick and calm response from Sergeants Denney Mitchell and Adam Simpkins. Both men have been trained to assist with mental health crisis calls, and I am grateful we are talking about a positive outcome for this man during what is clearly a hard time in his life. Their actions demonstrate one of the many ways that members of the Tennessee Highway Patrol are always ready to help in someone’s time of need,” said THP Colonel Matt Perry.