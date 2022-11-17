'I am grateful': Full Thanksgiving meals delivered to 475 veterans who have just moved into housing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you serve others, you don't do it for the credit. However, it certainly can be powerful when you're face to face with the person being impacted by your actions. That's exactly what happened during an effort Wednesday.

Family's coming in next week for Thanksgiving, and Donna Washington's dinner will not disappoint.

"I am old school, and I know how to fix that turkey," Washington laughed.

That she gets to host that dinner in her home is no small thing for Washington. She said after medical problems and going through abusive relationships, she found herself living without a home in downtown Nashville.

"You could never dream about that, that experience, the waking up, having no where to go," said Washington. "I was staying outside. I had never did that before."

She couldn't believe how cold she could feel out there.

"I was scared for a year," Washington continued. "It's unnerving. All I had was God. All I knew was to pray."

As an Army veteran, Washington looked into what benefits she could qualify. It was a starting point for changing her life.

"I reached out, and there was help there," she said. "I have a place to go home, and I have keys. I have my own keys to my own house. Grateful."

Wednesday was another good day.

A team was in action at Yaipak Outreach.

"Today is Operation Turkey Drop," said Chris Bright of Yaipak Outreach. "We are providing a full Thanksgiving meal along with a turkey to 475 veterans in the regional area. These are veterans who have recently moved out of homelessness into housing."

Nicole Payne of the Tennessee Valley Healthcare System was helping deliver these dinners for the U.S. Veterans Affairs.

"Each veteran will get a frozen turkey," she said. "They will also get a bag full of sides: beans, corn, potatoes, stuffing. All the goodies."

The dinners are for people like Air Force veteran Joseph Hoffman.

"Yeah, this is my family now, and I think they're probably lifesavers," Hoffman said after picking up his dinner.

Picking up her dinner, Washington said she can relate to how many of these veterans felt Wednesday.

"I don't have to have none of these great things happening to me," she said. "People are suffering all around the world, so I am grateful today. I'm good today. Thank God."