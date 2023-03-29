'I don't want people to die anymore': Students are calling for an end to gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As we process everything that's happened, we're now hearing from some students who, understandably, tell us they're afraid to go to school.

They want their voices to be heard.

Students at Martin Luther King Magnet School decided to write down how they feel.

They took chalk to the sidewalks, sharing messages of hope for the victims of The Covenant School shooting.

Students say this may be a small gesture, but they feel better knowing they're doing something.

The messages include the names of all six victims. Others wrote "we stand together" and "end gun violence."

Joseph Dible is just 14, a freshman.

"We stand together," said Dible. "It’s very important that we do that. Because if we stand together, our voices are louder."

Sometimes it's hard to find the right words to say so these students chose to write them down.

"I don’t want people to become numb to school shootings. I don't want people to be like, 'oh another school shooting, oh let’s just practice another drill, or give more thoughts and prayers,'" said Dible.

These students say they want to see change.

"A lot of people are violating our rights when they come into school with a gun, or they come into school with the intent to hurt us. And all we want to do is learn you know? I have two brothers at elementary school. I'm worried that they might not come home one day, and that is a terrible feeling. And I can't even imagine what that must be like for parents," Dible said.

Students say if it's them putting their lives on the line to learn they just want to be heard.

Many students will rally at the capitol Thursday morning around 8 p.m. to raise their voices to state leaders about ending gun violence.