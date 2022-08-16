Watch Now
News

Actions

'I Dream of Weenie' moving to new location in East Nashville

For those in East Nashville, "I Dream of Weenie became a staple in its yellow Volkswagon bus, but soon the eatery will operate out of a new building in the neighborhood.
weenie.jpeg
Posted at 8:26 PM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 22:41:31-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — For those in East Nashville, "I Dream of Weenie" became a staple in its yellow Volkswagon bus, but soon the eatery will operate out of a new location in the neighborhood.

The restaurant's new space will be at Russell and South 11th Street, at a site that housed a church and YMCA before the 2020 tornado. For years, the pop-up stand has served up fresh hot dogs with eclectic toppings.

Owners tell the Nashville Scene they have to move out of their current spot, which is owned by the soon-to-expand Fanny's House of Music.

The iconic bus will still stand out front to greet customers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap