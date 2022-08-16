'I Dream of Weenie' moving to new location in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those in East Nashville, "I Dream of Weenie" became a staple in its yellow Volkswagon bus, but soon the eatery will operate out of a new location in the neighborhood.

The restaurant's new space will be at Russell and South 11th Street, at a site that housed a church and YMCA before the 2020 tornado. For years, the pop-up stand has served up fresh hot dogs with eclectic toppings.

Owners tell the Nashville Scene they have to move out of their current spot, which is owned by the soon-to-expand Fanny's House of Music.

The iconic bus will still stand out front to greet customers.