'I hate it': Rutherford County Mayor proposes property tax increase

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in Rutherford County could soon be paying more in property taxes if the County Mayor's proposed budget is approved.

"I’m recommending a tax increase that I had no idea I would have to do, and 15 percent is a lot of money for a lot of people right now," said Joe Carr, County Mayor of Rutherford County. "I hate it."

Carr said after he was elected he was surprised to learn he inherited a $64 million deficit. He said he explored all other options before proposing a property tax increase which could range from 14 to 16 percent. He said all county department's will be operating with the same budgets as last year. He also requested the Tennessee Legislature allow Rutherford county to implement development taxes and impact fees to bring in extra money - something that is already done in other neighboring counties.

"All we wanted was the same thing they had already given to Wilson County, Williamson County, Dickson County, and all the municipalities and they said no," said Carr. "I don't understand that."

Carr said Rutherford County is the 42nd fastest growing county in the country and 10,000 new residents are moving there every year. He said the record setting growth comes with a cost.

"It's not right that Rutherford County taxpayers bear the burden of the growth for which they receive little or no benefit," said Carr.

For the owner of a $450,000 house, the property tax increase would come out to about $24 a month. The last property tax increase was 9.5% and it was adopted in 2019.

Carr said his proposed budget would get rid of the county's deficit, fund first responders and pay for school expansions.

The Rutherford County Commission's Budget, Finance and Investment Committee began the process of reviewing the proposed budget at a meeting Tuesday. Additional meetings will be held over the next several weeks. A final vote will come by June 26.

Carr also hosted two Facebook live question and answer sessions to get feedback from residents. He said he will hold more in the near future.