'I just pray for justice every day:' Mother of murdered Murfreesboro teen hopes answers come soon

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just over a year after a teenager was murdered at a Murfreesboro apartment complex, the search for his killer continues and family members and police encourage anyone with information to come forward.

On October 7, 2021, Murfreesboro Police said O'Brien Henley, 18, went to the Social Murph Apartments — formerly known as Raiders Ridge — on Wenlon Drive to visit friends. Around 10 p.m. officers found him shot multiple times inside a white Chevrolet truck. Henley was rushed to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

"He was full of life," said Crystal Watkins, Henley's mother. "To know O'Brien was to love him. I miss him dearly."

Watkins said Henley had a beautiful smile and a bright future ahead of him. He was known as "Pooky" to family and friends. He played football, basketball and baseball since he was four years old. He grew up in Brownsville, Tennessee, but moved to Murfreesboro to live with his biological father and finish high school. After graduating from Blackman High School, he was attending barber school.

"Everybody misses Pooky," said Watkins. "He left a mark on a lot of people."

Detective Richard Presley from the Murfreesboro Police Department was one of the first officers on the scene of Henley's murder and has investigated the case ever since. He said there were lots of witnesses at the apartment complex, but people have been reluctant to share information with police. As a result, there are currently no suspects in the case.

"We don't like to lose," said Presley. "We want to solve this case for the Henley family and O'Brien Henley himself. He deserves that."

Presley said there were no cameras at the apartment complex, so detectives have to rely on tips from the public. While he has investigated multiple leads, he still encouraged anyone who was at the apartment complex, or knows what happened, to reach out to them.

"We know someone saw something" said Presley. "There were too many people out there to not see who did this."

If you have any information on who killed O'Brien Henley call Detective Presley at (629) 201-5615. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (615) 893-STOP (7867).