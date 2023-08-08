'I know it's God': Those in Manchester thankful despite clearing out storm damage

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF) — Severe storms that swept through Middle Tennessee on Monday have left a trail of destruction in their wake, causing several school districts to close and damaging some local communities.

Van Buren and Warren County school districts were among those affected, forcing closures as they grapple with the aftermath of the storm's impact.

Centertown Elementary School — located in the heart of the storm-affected area — witnessed extensive damage as five HVAC units were ripped from the roof, causing minor structural damage but inflicting even greater havoc on the classrooms below.

The Rivendell apartment complex in Manchester emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas during Monday night's storms, according to officials from the Coffee County Emergency Management Agency.

While thankfully no injuries were reported, there are now families displaced and homes uninhabitable.

Caution tape and red danger signs now mark the complex's doors, serving as stark reminders of the serious conditions residents endured. The storm's impact extended beyond residential areas, with Old Manchester Highway experiencing significant disruptions as well.

Stephanie Parton, who lives in Manchester saw firsthand how fast disaster can strike.

"Things can happen in a matter of minutes, and nobody knows," she said.

High wind gusts toppled trees onto power lines, damaging vital infrastructure and leaving communities without electricity. Utility crews worked tirelessly through the night to restore power to affected areas, with crews battling the elements to repair damaged power lines and poles.

Duck River Electric Company reported that around 9,000 of its members were left without power, with Coffee County sustaining the most extensive damage.

Parton said she is thankful her family emerged from the ordeal with minor injuries.

"Someone was with us, and I know it's God, of course, inland I’m assuming it’s others," Parton said.

While power restoration efforts are well underway, organizations like the Red Cross have stepped in to provide assistance to those displaced by the storms.