I looked at the top manufacturing companies and largest employers in the mid-state. Here's what I found.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Having a good job is so important in this tough economy, and there are a handful of local companies that have thousands on their payrolls.

I spotted a couple of lists in this week's Nashville Business Journal — the top manufacturing companies and the overall largest employers in the mid-state.

Here's a quick recap of the top three in each category.

Manufacturing companies



Nissan Americas, which employs 11,000 workers. Bridgestone Americas, here in Nashville with about 2800 on staff.

The A.O. Smith Corporation , a water heater manufacturer in Ashland City with almost 2500 workers.

Top three overall largest employers in the mid-state



The largest employer on the list? Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which includes the Children's Hospital — with just more than 32,000 employees. Hospital giant HCA Healthcare, also with more than 27,000 on the payroll.

The state of Tennessee — With Nashville as the state capitol, the majority of state workers are right here. More than 27,000 of them.