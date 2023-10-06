"I made an excellent pick!"; Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Murfreesboro couple is celebrating a milestone that is truly rare and special.

"This is one of my favorites," said Susan Grear, flipping through a book of cards at her The Write Impression shop in downtown Murfreesboro.

Susan has seen cards for just about every occasion.

"We do all kinds of invitations, personal stationery," she explained. "We have done cards from hatch show prints, and tickets. We've done anniversaries. 50, 60, 65."

But has she encountered a 75th anniversary?

"Not that I can remember, and I've been doing this for over 20 years," Susan said.

Well, meet Dorris and Barbara Wallace. They are, indeed, celebrating their 75th anniversary.

"One couple; they brought us a 50 and a 25-anniversary card together," laughed Barbara. "That was cute."

In a very different time in Murfreesboro, the two met at the old Mt. Hermon Baptist Church. So, what did they say at that first meeting?

"You know I don't remember that part," Barbara smiled.

"It was one of those things you call love at first sight," Dorris added.

NewsChannel 5 actually first met Barbara and Dorris earlier this year at the McFadden Community Center where they both worked.

"My husband is 91," Barbara told us, sitting at her reception desk. "He's sittin' over here listenin' to me, wanting to add something to it probably!"

A lot of people were drawn to the community center, knowing how good a cook Barbara is, especially that hot water cornbread.

"Well, I'm gonna cook you some," Barbara told me. "You'll get to eat some of it. Yep."

Well, alright.

Barbara headed into the kitchen and began pouring the ingredients into a bowl.

Barbara was a coronary care unit nurse for 35 years. At her job at McFadden, she took an interest in the after-school programs. She started cooking good meals for the kids on her own. It wasn't her job. It's just that Barbara and Dorris became known as honorary grandparents to so many in Murfreesboro.

"I think I made an excellent pick," Dorris said. "If we make it to September this year, we'll be married 75 years."

Of course, they made it to that 75.

"We got 12 great-grandkids, and one great-great grandkid!" Dorris said.

"We've had a good life together," Barbara added. "The Lord has been in the midst of all of our marriage."

What did they do for their 75th? They got bar-b-que sandwiches from Slick Pig.

What's the secret for Barbara and Dorris to get to 75 years of marriage?

"You don't argue; you just give up!" Barbara said, glancing over at Dorris. "You notice he's not arguing with me, don't ya?"

Even though Susan's never gotten a card request for a milestone like this, she's sending a little message.

"Congratulations, Barbara and Dorris!" Susan said. "Hear you make some wonderful hot water cornbread! Would love to taste it sometime."

Barbara has retired from the McFadden Community Center, but she tells us she still pops in every now and then to cook. Dorris is still working there.