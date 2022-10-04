'I miss her smile:' Nashville family renews push for information on missing grandmother

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Six years after a Nashville grandmother mysteriously disappeared, her family is renewing the call for more information on the case.

"I miss her laugh. I miss her smile," said Quontesa Chambers, Wanda Faye Walker's granddaughter. " I just miss her being here."

Chambers said the last six years have been difficult without having her grandmother around. She always played a big role at family gatherings, and she is missed tremendously.

"It's one thing to bury somebody," said Chambers. "It's another thing for someone to be missing. Not knowing is a huge thing."

Walker, 60, was a retired Metro Schools teacher and worked part-time at the Dollar Tree on Franklin Pike at the time of her disappearance. Chambers says she had an outgoing personality and was always the life of the party.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said Walker was last seen Oct. 4, 2016. She left her home on 11th Avenue South and had car troubles on Wedgewood Avenue near the railroad trestle. Her boyfriend came to help her, and once he got the car running, he left. He was the last person to see her alive.

Walker didn't show up for work, and her family became concerned. Just over a week later, her silver Nissan Maxima was found abandoned in an alley off of Wade Avenue. The car was locked, and her purse and belongings were inside.

However, detectives also found a significant amount of blood in the back seat, and it was later determined the blood belonged to Walker.

"We believe foul play is suspected," said Matthew Filter, the lead detective case.

Filter, the FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Matt Foster, along with members of Walker's family, held a news conference in 2021 in hopes of getting answers. Unfortunately, no new information has come in.

"What we are really needing is information from people who knew her and knew about the relationship she had, or other relationships we haven’t uncovered for some reason," said Filter.

"For the sake of our family, and the sake of us getting closure, my prayer is that whoever knows anything, they don’t hold on to it any longer," said Chambers.

Chambers said two days before Walker disappeared she had a conversation with her daughter about how she wanted to end a relationship she was currently in. She said she didn't offer a lot of details, but said she was capable of handling the situation without help.

There is currently an $11,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you have any information on what happened to Wanda Faye Walker, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.