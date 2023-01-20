'I need eggs!': The price of eggs are scrambling finances for Nashville bakery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The price of eggs isn't going over easy. Just last month, prices jumped 60% from a year earlier, according to the U.S. Consumer Price Index.

The average price for a dozen large grade-A eggs was $4.25 in December.

Two years ago, customers were paying close to $1.50.

The impact is being felt all across the country, and while many people can avoid buying eggs, some businesses depend on them.

Yashica Williams turned a pandemic project into a full-time job.

"I always loved baking. It was something I did as a hobby. And then during the pandemic, I was constantly baking for friends and family," said Williams. "They said, 'Well, you know, why don't you sell this for all this baking?' And so, I started doing like pop-up shops at the farmers market or Shop Black Nashville and then it just ended up into a bakery or retail space."

Williams opened BabyCake's Bakery in August 2022.

But she'll be the first to tell you being a small business owner has its ups and downs.

"As of now, we're dealing with the cost of eggs and butter skyrocketing," she said.

The big reasons for the price hike are higher production costs for farmers and an outbreak of bird flu.

Williams went from paying $50 for a pallet of eggs to $80.

She had to increase her prices by 50 cents up to a dollar.

"I need eggs! Eggs and butter are things that I use constantly every day and I've tried. I've tried for the past couple of weeks not to raise the price of cake slices or things. But unfortunately, it's gotten the best of me, and I've had to raise the price," Williams said.

Williams just hope the prices go down soon so she can start lowering her prices in her shop.