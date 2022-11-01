'I really miss him': Stepmother of man missing for almost a decade hopes answers come soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a trip to the hospital, a Nashville man mysteriously disappears. Now, almost a decade later, his family and Metro police still don't know what happened to him.

Chris Shane, 42, went to Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center in Nashville on March 6, 2013 because he thought he was having a heart attack. He was released at 12:43 a.m. and left the hospital on foot. Metro Police said cell phone records showed he called his stepmother and girlfriend, but neither answered. He also texted his girlfriend again at 5:30 a.m. When she called him back, no one answered.

"Nobody has seen or had any communication with him since that time," said Detective Matthew Filter with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case-Homicide and Missing Persons Unit.

Shane's family members scoured the area around the hospital looking for any clues but came up empty-handed. His stepmother said she couldn't think of any reason why he would disappear.

"He would never leave us," said Connie Shane, Chris' stepmother. "He wouldn’t just walk away and leave us."

Connie Shane said Chris was very close with his family and spent a lot of time caring for his nieces and nephews. She said he struggled with a drinking problem, but she doesn't believe that would lead him to vanish without a trace.

Metro Police are encouraging anyone with information on Chris to come forward.

"We just really need to talk to those people who knew him, and knew where he hung out and who he associated with, and what kind of stuff he was involved in," said Filter.

"I’m hoping and praying that something will happen now and we will find out what happened to him," said Connie Shane. "I want to put him at peace. I want to put his life at peace."

Shane is 5'8" tall and 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey bubble coat with maroon lining, a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike Air Jordan shoes. He also had his cell phone and charger with him.

If you have any information on what happened to Chris Shane, you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers anonymously at 615-74-CRIME.

