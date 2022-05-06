'I stand with victims:' Speaker of the House touts new 'truth in sentencing' law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Legislation that would enforce those convicted of certain offenses to complete their full sentences went into law this week without Gov. Bill Lee's signature.

The language for the "truth in sentencing" bill would affect at least nine offenses for 100% time served, including crimes like murder, carjacking and vehicular homicide. Other crimes — like reckless homicide and aggravated assault — would enforce 85% of time served.

Lee's failure to sign the legislation showed his displeasure of the bill, which passed overwhelmingly in both the House and Senate.

“Data does not support the basic premise of the legislation,” Lee wrote to the speakers in a memo reported by the Tennessee Journal. “Similar legislation has been enacted before and resulted in significant operational and financial strain, with no reduction in crime. Widespread evidence suggests that this policy will result in more victims, higher recidivism, increased crime, and prison overcrowding, all with an increased cost to taxpayers. For these reasons, I have chosen not to sign the bill.”

However, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, rebuked the governor's words.

“You can protect criminals or you can protect victims," Sexton said. "I stand with victims, as do members of law enforcement, our district attorneys, and criminal judges across Tennessee. In 2020, the U.S. Sentencing Commission published a study stating stronger sentencing has a statistically significant deterrent effect by reducing crime and lowering recidivism. That’s why Tennessee’s law enforcement community stood behind us and supported this legislation."

On the campaign trail, Lee campaigned on criminal justice reform. Other Republicans in both chambers have echoed the same in their campaigns, despite disagreeing on a collective vision for what they considered reform.

"Our job is to keep our communities safe, protect our families, and support law enforcement," Sexton said. "If we need to build more prisons, we can. Either we value life or we don’t; this legislation was about the most violent crimes committed in our state. It’s hard to stand with victims and law enforcement by going easy on criminals. Sometimes we need to use common-sense approaches; more violent criminals in jail for longer periods means less crime and fewer victims. Softer sentences mean more crime and more victims."

100% SENTENCE OFFENSES

Attempted first-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Vehicular homicide resulting from the driver’s intoxication

Aggravated vehicular homicide

Especially aggravated kidnapping

Especially aggravated robbery

Carjacking

Especially aggravated burglary

85% SENTENCE OFFENSES

Aggravated assault, if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon

Reckless aggravated assault, if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault, if the offense involved strangulation or attempted strangulation

Aggravated assault, if the offense results in serious bodily injury or death of another

Aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse, if the offense involved the use of a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse, if the offense involved strangulation or attempted strangulation

Aggravated assault against a first responder or nurse, if the offense results in serious bodily injury

Aggravated assault, if the offense results in the death of the first responder or nurse

Voluntary manslaughter

Vehicular homicide creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury, the conduct constitutes the offense of drag racing, or within a posted construction zone, where the person killed, was a Department of Transportation employee or a highway construction worker

Reckless homicide

Aggravated kidnapping

Involuntary labor servitude

Trafficking persons for forced labor or services

Aggravated robbery

Aggravated burglary

Aggravated arson

Possessing a firearm or antique firearm during commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony

Manufacture, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance after two or more convictions

Criminally negligent homicide

Phil Williams contributed to this report.