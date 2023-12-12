'I thought I was going to die': Man survives Hendersonville tornado hanging on to a door

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — John Luke Racippa was sitting in his car Saturday when the tornado in Hendersonville came over on top of him.

This happened on Main Street, where an EF2 tornado struck and devastated so much in the community. He was filming the tornado, and it was too late to get inside a building. He said he was trying to get inside, but the doors were locked, and he couldn't find his keys

So, he hung on to the doorknob.

"By then, it was there," Racippa said. "It was a loud crashing noise — wind, gravel hitting my face, pieces of debris. I was terrified. I thought I was going to die."

He caught the whole incident on video, where he is screaming for help and banging on the door.

Amazingly, he had not a single scratch from living through the tornado.

That building where he works is still standing, but just right next door, there are local businesses that were leveled.