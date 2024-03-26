I wanted to know how authorities were still looking for a Hendersonville teen They showed me.

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been one month since Sebastian Rogers went missing from his Hendersonville home, and there have been a few updates from authorities since that time.

But what's still being done to find the boy?

I was granted full access to the Sumner County Emergency Operations Center to find out. This is the first time a reporter has been inside it to see what's been done to find the teen.

"This is the system we use to track all of our searchers," said Ken Widener, director of Sumner County EMA. He showed me the sophisticated search mapping system.

From the beginning, he's spearheaded the official search for Sebastian.

"The investigation is still active," he said.

It was non-stop during the first eight days after the teen with autism disappeared without a trace. The professional search effort has since been scaled back, though Widener appreciates volunteers continuing to look following their leads.

"I'm not going to beat up psychics, but we have to vet what we do before we do it," he said.

Widener said his EMA team follows up on credible leads from law enforcement.

"Anytime the sheriff or TBI says we need to deploy we go, we are ready to go," he said.

And this sophisticated mapping system in the emergency operations center shows they've been busy.

There's a report of bones found and they go.

"We check that out. It was deer bones."

Divers and spelunkers have been deployed to area ponds and sinkholes.

"The white dots are caves, and they've all been searched."

They've looked in every storm drain within a half mile of Sebastian's home. Some have wondered about the home itself.

"The house was searched at least 10 times. Dogs? Yes."

Widener says bloodhounds and cadaver dogs were used.

"None of them were ever on the trail of Sebastian."

To date, it's as though the boy simply vanished.

"Have you found evidence of Sebastian out there yourself? I asked.

"No," he replied.

As busy as this map is, there are still areas to be checked and no one is giving up.

To date, Sumner County EMA has deployed more than 1,400 trained search personnel to look for Sebastian.

Tips can be called in to 1-800-TBI-FIND.