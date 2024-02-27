'I was awestruck.' Artist creates powerful portrait of veteran and his service dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sometimes receiving an honor can truly feel overwhelming and leave us speechless. Sometimes that honor can be mutual. It's a story about art, friendship, and those who change our lives for the better.

"Interesting stories of human beings is what I'm drawn to," said artist Wayne Brezinka between working up his latest portrait made from tangible items.

"Tracy Chapman, I'm working to bring her to life," he said, painting a portrait of the singer/songwriter. "I'm going to tell her story."

"This, I'm going to embed as a symbol to her song, Fast Car," Wayne said, holding up an old speedometer.

What you see around Wayne's work space is portraits of famous figures. Jelly Roll. President Jimmy Carter. Sinead O'Conner. However, Wayne's not limited in any ways. He said certain people are just compelling. That's what he felt when he met Bart Crowe, who Zoomed with NewsChannel 5 from his home in Florida.

"I decided, my family was in the military, so let's go into the military," Bart said. "I joined the Army in May 1988. I went to Operation Desert Shield, Desert Storm."

Bart shared how he's seen patches of his skin lose pigmentation in the years since his service.

"We were living in those oil well fires at the time," he said. "It was a condition I picked up right as I got home."

In addition, Bart suffered a traumatic brain injury during training.

"Trauma and what he experienced in war never leaves an individual," Wayne said.

To help bring a calmness, one day someone pretty wonderful arrived into Bart's life.

"I came across Patriot Service Dogs," said Bart. "They paired me with Athena. We trained for a whole week together. It's made my life a whole lot easier to get outside and go into the public eye. I start stressing at times, and I just feel her pressing against my leg. She'll hit my hand with her nose. 'Hey. I'm here.' I'll calm down and relax. It has made my quality of life a whole lot better."

Bart and Wayne met when Wayne spoke at CreatiVets, a non-profit helping wounded veterans through doing art.

"I said, 'hey, listen, I have this idea about bringing you and Athena to life in a portrait," Wayne said. "He texted right back and said, 'Athena says you can't change your mind!'"

Bart sent along items that help tell his story.

"This is the knife he had strapped to his boot," Wayne said, sorting through Bart's items. "This gun magazine is one of two. I said, 'are you sure you want me to glue these and use these?' He said, 'yes.100 percent.' Here are letters he sent to his mother, burial instructions if needed. I just immediately started to tear up."

Now the piece is ready. It depicts both Bart and Athena.

"I was awestruck," Bart said. "I have no words for it. I was already crying or I started crying. Y'know. That's me. There was a connection there that was out of body."

"This particular portrait feels different," said Wayne. "It feels very emotional for me. I just really have great admiration for him and his story."

I asked Wayne what he hopes people will take from the portrait of Bart and Athena.

"A compassion perhaps, an understanding to the life of another human but also another veteran who's survived trauma many of us will never relate to," he said.

"What did he see in me and my dog to put up here for the world to see?" Bart asked. "It is awesome. He saw something in me I didn't see in myself."

Wayne is also asking veterans who have service dogs to send him pictures. He's going to be sharing those to his site here.