'I will take my last breath finding out who did this': Mother fights for justice almost after child's murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A high school senior preparing to head to college on a basketball scholarship is murdered while sitting in her car, and almost three years later, her killer remains on the run.

Ashanti Posey, 17, was a student at Hillsboro High School where she excelled at art, and earned a full scholarship to play basketball at Western Kentucky University. Her mother says her daughter was driven, worked two jobs, and still found time for family and friends who often called her "Ace." She also served as an advocate for the LGBTQUIA+ community, and set up a support group for teens at her school.

"She was a joy, an absolute joy," recalled Amber Posey, Ashanti Posey's mother.

Amber Posey said nothing was out of the ordinary before her daughter was killed, which made it even more heartbreaking. On April 9, 2020, Metro Police said Ashanti was with a friend parked at the intersection of Green Lane and Whites Creek Pike when someone started shooting into the car. Ashanti was hit seven times. Her friend got into the driver's seat and drove the car several miles on Whites Creek and ran to a home to ask for help. Ashanti was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. Her friend was not hurt.

"I just remember screaming out, 'My baby is gone'" said Amber Posey. "I feel like when she took her last breath, I took my last breath."

Metro Police Detective Matthew Filter with the Cold Case-Homicide/Missing Persons Unit said there are no known witnesses to the crime or suspects in the case, but investigators continue to work to solve the mystery.

"We do know that at least two guns were used based on cartridge casings found at the scene," said Detective Filter. "We believe there were at least two shooters."

While the investigation into Ashanti's death has stalled, Filter encouraged anyone who knows her or knows anything about the shooting to come forward with information.

"In a case that is only a few years old, it is likely anyone with knowledge of what happened is still around," said Filter.

"I strongly believe that there’s people in the community who know things," added Amber Posey.

Amber said she has received a lot of cards, phone calls, and tributes from people in the community after Ashanti's death. She said it confirms how many people loved her daughter.

She vows to ensure Ashanti's memory lives on, and won't give up until she gets justice for her daughter.

"I will take my last breath finding out who did this."

Ashanti's family and friends have raised just over $7,000 in reward money for information that leads to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information about Ashanti Perry's death is asked to contact the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.