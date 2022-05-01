'iBelieve in 2nd Chances Fair' helping families of incarceration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding a job or housing is hard enough, but former inmates face their own set of challenges when it comes to life after prison.

Tennessee has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country and 46% of inmates also become repeat offenders within three years of release, according to a 2020 report.

That's why 4ward Focus hosted a resource fair Saturday at Hadley Park. It's all part of National Second Chance Month.

The organization supports families by connecting them with information, whether it's housing and employment or mental health and medical resources.

Organizations like Metro Social Services, Metro Action Commission, and Project Return were all on hand at the event.

"So we want to definitely help those parents rebuild their lives in order to be able to support those families that need it because children that have parents that are incarcerated are seven times more likely to also be justice impacted as well," said Chief Opportunity Officer for 4ward Focus, Nikki Ellis.

It was part of a two-part event. Sunday the organization will host 'Sunday Praise in the Park' from 2-4 p.m. back at Hadley Park.