ICE data shows Putnam County became first Tennessee county to join task force, sheriff denies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Only one Tennessee county is currently listed in ICE's database as having joined the task force model that allows local officers to question people about their immigration status, but conflicting statements have created confusion about who enrolled in the program.

Though multiple counties in Tennessee have some sort of agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to their database, only Putnam County has joined to allow them to stop and question people about their immigration status.

ICE's website shows Putnam County signed up to join the task force model last week, after joining the jail enforcement model in February.

ICE ICE database

State Representative Lee Reeves congratulated the sheriff for being the first county in Tennessee to enroll in the program, even sharing a map showing the county is participating.

However, on Monday, Putnam's Sheriff told the Herald Citizen his department has not created a task force with ICE.

With confusion about which counties are participating in this program, questions have emerged from the public about what it actually does.

"The task force model is much more aggressive, where local law enforcement or state law enforcement agents are out in the field, sort of acting as ICE agents," said Doug Russo, attorney at Rose Immigration Law Firm.

The program was discontinued under the Obama administration in 2012 after studies found it didn't deliver on public safety, decreased community trust, and led to racial profiling, especially among Latino communities.

"There are also a high number of individuals who are documented, who have permanent residence or who have citizenship, and will be scared to interact with law enforcement," Russo said.

In January, the Trump administration revived the model to keep communities safer and help carry out deportations, according to their statements.

Agencies nominate officers to participate in the program. According to ICE's website, they must complete a 40-hour online course that covers topics like immigration law, civil rights and liability issues. Russo says some argue it strains local resources.

"ICE does pay for limited training, but the actual administration of these programs, you know, the officers who are out on the streets, they are getting paid by either cities or states or combination thereof, and that's essentially our communities paying to do the federal government's job," Russo said.

NewsChannel5 has reached out to the Putnam Sheriff's office and ICE about listing them as a task force, but has not heard back.

Under the "jail services model," law enforcement officers can screen people detained in jails for immigration violations. The "warrant service officer" model authorizes state and local law enforcement officers to comply with ICE warrants or requests on immigrants while they are at their agency's jails. The "task force model" gives local officers the ability to investigate someone's immigration status during their routine police duties.

ICE's website also lists the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security as a state agency signed up for the task force model.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com