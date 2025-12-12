ICE detains country singer's brother-in-law on his way to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rising country music artist Frank Ray is speaking out after his brother-in-law was detained by ICE at El Paso Airport on Thanksgiving Day.

Juan Nevarez was traveling with his 16-year-old son to Nashville to watch Ray perform at the Grand Ole Opry's Christmas Country event when he was detained by TSA and subsequently arrested by ICE. Nevarez had shown authorities his valid work permit, which was renewed in March for five years.

"We had plans to do all the touristy things. Go out on Broadway, check out the Country Music Hall of Fame, go to the Grand Ole Opry," Ray said.

Nevarez, who is married to Ray's sister, a U.S. citizen, has lived in the U.S. for nearly two decades. Ray says Nevarez has no criminal record, has a pending green card application and is a business owner.

"He has flown before in his mind, this is sufficient documentation. So to get to TSA and they say, Hey, this isn't good anymore. Was complete shock to him, and obviously he was very frightened," Ray said.

Under the Obama administration, Nevarez's immigration case was deemed low priority and administratively closed, meaning deportation wasn't pursued. That closure was part of a policy focusing resources on immigrants convicted of serious crimes. Under the Trump administration, immigration enforcement has expanded, targeting those without criminal records. This also allows previously closed cases to be reopened.

Ray, a former police officer turned country singer, says he felt compelled to speak out despite potential risks to his career in country music.

"It's anybody's responsibility as a public figure to stand up for what you believe in and to stand up for what you think is right," Ray said.

The artist says his decision to go public stems from his protective instincts toward his family.

"It's my sister, my little sister, and wanting to be a big brother and be there to support her and protect her," Ray said. "If there's one thing that's true in country music, it's that family is everything."

Ray believes the issue extends beyond his family's situation, noting that the Latino community lives with daily fear of separation.

"As a believer myself, I just think we need to soften our hearts and open our arms and do unto others as you would do unto him, right? And at the end of the day that's all I could possibly say, like love your neighbor, right? And I don't think we're doing a good job of that right now," Ray said.

Nevarez is currently in the Otero County Processing Center in Chaparral, New Mexico, on an ICE detention hold, according to the agency's online detainee database.

