ICE detention facility plans in Lebanon officially scrapped, TN. officials say

WILSON CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans for a large U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Lebanon, Tennessee, are officially off the table, according to Tennessee officials.

X

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto confirmed to community organizers Tuesday, Feb. 24, that the Department of Homeland Security will not move forward with a proposed facility along Highway 109 and Lebanon Road. A formal announcement from DHS could come as early as Wednesday morning, Hutto told NewsChannel5 by phone.

Facebook

While no property was ever purchased, it had been described as a "mega center" potentially housing 14,000 to 16,000 detainees — which would have made it one of the largest in the country.

"It was not the right place for this, and I'm very excited and very grateful to all that worked hard to make it happen," Hutto said.

The announcement came just as organizers were preparing to meet and discuss how to stop DHS from securing the warehouse site.

"Thank you for delivering the news, and we'll look forward to sharing that with everybody tonight on the Zoom call," Sierra Barnett responded.

The proposal had drawn swift opposition from local leaders and community members across party lines. All but one county commissioner signed a resolution opposing the facility. Hutto and Sheriff Robert Bryan, both Republicans, were among those who also pushed back.

"It wasn't a good idea when we realized the number of people, the largest one in the country, that was going to be inside of four of our schools, two churches, four daycares, counting the three that's in the schools. And it just, it was not a good fit," Hutto said.

Hutto said the county lacked the infrastructure to support a facility of that size and that it may have forced a tax increase.

Community organizers agreed.

"Every single person sits in traffic. Every single person is aware of our wastewater issues. Every single person knows a new warehouse is coming up. And I think all of us are so in tune with what we want to see happen here in Wilson County. And this does not fit into that picture whatsoever," Barnett said.

"It's one moment where our entire community... all of our Republican leaders, all of our Democratic friends and family members, all independents have been totally united behind working together to figure this out," Barnett said.

For many in the community, the opposition went beyond infrastructure. Wilson County NAACP Branch President Dion Jones said the fight was also about protecting their immigrant neighbors.

"Justice should be for everybody, not just some, and everybody deserves due process. Everybody deserves to be treated and with dignity and respect," Jones said.

"This is a great place to live and work and serve, and we want to keep it that way," Jones said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com