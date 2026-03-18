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ICE officers in Nashville arrest man they say was convicted of kidnapping, aggravated assault

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ICE
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — ICE officers in Nashville have arrested a Peruvian man they say was convicted of kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and arson of a home.

According to ICE, New Orleans’ Fugitive Operations officers were tipped off by a school official after Luis Meza-Olivera was released by the Trousdale Department of Corrections.

Meza-Olivera's daughter was reportedly aware of his release from custody and feared that he would return to kill her mother.

He was arrested on March 14.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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