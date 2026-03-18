ICE officers in Nashville arrest man they say was convicted of kidnapping, aggravated assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — ICE officers in Nashville have arrested a Peruvian man they say was convicted of kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and arson of a home.

According to ICE, New Orleans’ Fugitive Operations officers were tipped off by a school official after Luis Meza-Olivera was released by the Trousdale Department of Corrections.

Meza-Olivera's daughter was reportedly aware of his release from custody and feared that he would return to kill her mother.

He was arrested on March 14.

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