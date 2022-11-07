ICE! returns to Gaylord Opryland for first time in two years this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gaylord Opryland will open its 20th ICE! Exhibit this Friday November 11th after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. It's open through January 1. Tickets can be purchased here.

The display includes 1,000 tons of ice shipped in on semi trucks from Texas and Georgia. More than 40 artisans from China sculpt the exhibit over more than 30 days on-site.

This year's theme is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and guests will be able to see all the classic characters and scenes come to life.

Three different ice manufacturers will provide more than 6,200 massive ice blocks for the artisans to carve. The process is expected to take more than 12,000 manhours. Ice carvings will range in size from details as tiny as a coin to scenes more than 20 feet tall.

Classic characters Clarice, Bumble, Yukon Cornelius, Sam the Snowman, Hermey the Elf and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will be carved into an environment kept at a frosty 9 degrees Fahrenheit. Gaylord Opryland provides blue parkas to all ICE! guests to keep visitors warm and toasty.