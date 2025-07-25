Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ICE! returns to Gaylord Opryland Resort for its 42nd annual 'A Country Christmas'

ICE! Featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas
ICE! Featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may still be summer, but we have some holiday news for you! ICE! is returning to Gaylord Opryland Resort for its 42nd Annual A Country Christmas beginning November 7, 2025, through January 3.

They will host an extraordinary lineup of festive activities including the debut of a Broadway-style cirque show and themed character dining.

This year, Gaylord Opryland is welcoming back “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as its ICE! theme, last featured at the resort in 2017. 

Learn more here.

