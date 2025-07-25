ICE! returns to Gaylord Opryland Resort for its 42nd annual 'A Country Christmas'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may still be summer, but we have some holiday news for you! ICE! is returning to Gaylord Opryland Resort for its 42nd Annual A Country Christmas beginning November 7, 2025, through January 3.

They will host an extraordinary lineup of festive activities including the debut of a Broadway-style cirque show and themed character dining.

This year, Gaylord Opryland is welcoming back “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as its ICE! theme, last featured at the resort in 2017.

