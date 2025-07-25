ICE! returns to Gaylord Opryland Resort for its 42nd annual 'A Country Christmas'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It may still be summer, but we have some holiday news for you! ICE! is returning to Gaylord Opryland Resort for its 42nd Annual A Country Christmas beginning November 7, 2025, through January 3.
They will host an extraordinary lineup of festive activities including the debut of a Broadway-style cirque show and themed character dining.
This year, Gaylord Opryland is welcoming back “A Charlie Brown Christmas” as its ICE! theme, last featured at the resort in 2017.
Learn more here.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
I love a good "before and after" and Nick Beres comes through showing what some TLC can do for some pups found in deplorable conditions. It's so good to see these dogs on their way to a much better future. Enjoy this update!
- Carrie Sharp