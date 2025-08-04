Iconic nuclear cooling tower coming down

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is an iconic landmark in middle Tennessee.

And that massive nuclear plant cooling tower in Hartsville will soon be demolished.

This comes nearly a half century after TVA scuttled plans for the partially built reactor.

Some thought it would be here forever.

After all, the TVA project was abandoned back in 1979 because of cost overruns -- it was never operational.

The tower was left standing.

"This was years ago...I was told at that time TVA had two options: One was it would cost about three million dollars to take it down...or about $2,400 to keep the lights on, and the decision was to keep the strobe lights going."

That is until now -- 46 years later.

Hartsville mayor Jack McCall says the TVA sent him notice of plans to demolish the cooling tower next month.

Reaction to news of the planned demolition has been mixed.

"Some people are upset because they hate to see it go. It's an iconic landmark," said McCall.

No doubt it's become a part of the community over the years.

It's remained off limits to the public.

But over the years, that hasn't stopped thrill seekers from sneaking in, climbing all the way up the tower, and jumping down with parachutes.

Mayor McCall says even commercial airliners have learned to look for the tower flying in from places like Cincinnati.

"It's the most notable landmark. I'm told airline pilots say it's kind of a focal point as you fly into Tennessee — there's the cooling tower."

They'll have it for another few weeks, then the giant concrete and steel structure will be gone.

After that, the water tower will take its place as the most recognizable landmark in Hartsville.

The mayor says the TVA decided on the demolition to clear the land for some new projects -- including the construction of a new natural gas line.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Nick.beres@newschannel5.com