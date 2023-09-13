Watch Now
Iconic venues across Music City host thousands of artists as Americanafest comes to town!

Posted at 5:25 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 06:25:41-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Americana fans gather around, the 23rd annual Americanafest is finally here!

From September 19th through the 23rd, thousands of artists and fans will gather in Nashville to enjoy the sounds of roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music.

Among the entertainment, there will also be seminars, panels and networking opportunities available for everyone to enjoy and learn! The conference portion of the event features something for anyone interested in learning about the interests and needs of artists, managers and more.

These daytime conference activities and sessions are held at The Westin Nashville and can be purchased on the Americanafest website.

Then when night falls, hundreds of performances will take place across venues in Music City including 3rd & Lindsley, The 5 Spot, AB Hillsboro Village, Analog, The Basement, The Basement East, The Blue Room, Brooklyn Bowl, City Winery, City Winery Lounge, Eastside Bowl, Exit/In, Jane's Hideaway, Musicians Corner, Riverside Revival, Station Inn, and The Vinyl Lounge.

Those festival passes are still on sale with tickets priced at $149.

Here's a look at all the artists you could see!

final_lineup_graphic_9.5.23.png

It's suggested you download the AMERICANAFEST mobile app so you can know when and where your favorite artist will be taking the stage!

