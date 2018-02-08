Icy Patches Cause Crashes Around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Rain on Wednesday froze in some places overnight leaving icy patches and causing hazardous morning driving conditions.

Two drivers were luckily okay following separate crashes that flipped their vehicles.

On Bell Road early Thursday morning, one driver flipped a Chevrolet SUV not far from Blue Hole Road.

Not long after, another driver flipped a pickup truck into a creek at Grizzard Avenue, not far from Dickerson Pike.

Again, both drivers were expected to be okay.

After rain fell on Wednesday, temperatures dipped down below freezing Wednesday night into Thursday morning, creating the ice that caused major issues for these drivers.

The low temperature for Thursday night has been forecast around 30 degrees, once again below freezing; however, rain has not been expected in the forecast again until Friday. Visit our forecast online to learn more.