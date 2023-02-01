Icy powerlines and branches cause outages around midstate overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ice has taken over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Power lines and trees are covered, which could lead to more homes losing power.

No major power outages were reported overnight. Nashville Electric Service, Middle Tennessee Electric, Cumberland Electric, Pennyrile Electric and CDE Lightband all reported smaller outages.

More could be affected throughout the day if power lines or branches start to give out because of the weight of the ice. Luckily, temperatures will get above freezing later in the day to melt some of that away.

NES has stated they are ready and on standby if needed. Customers should make sure to report an outage right away.

MTE's smart grid technology including advanced metering infrastructure allows them to detect outages within minutes, so there's no need for their customers to report an outage.

While most outages are getting fixed quickly, always make sure to check on those around you, especially elderly neighbors, if the outage lasts a few hours.